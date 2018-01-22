Menu
News

'Police were outnumbered': Eight men surround officers

A POLICE officer has been treated in hospital for injuries after he was assaulted during a "volatile" situation at Byron Bay.

Two plain clothes officers were in Apex Park about 1.10am on Sunday, monitoring a group of people for what was "believed to be an unfolding breach of the peace".

A spokesman from the Tweed-Byron Local Area Command said a woman was standing in the middle of Bay St, "screaming profanity and threats of violence".

She was being restrained by a man and the two police officers approached the woman to check on her welfare.

"Both Senior Constables held their respective NSW Police identification consisting of a badge with police insignia and photo warrant cards towards the individuals," the Tweed-Byron LAC spokesman said.

"Both Senior Constables spoke with the female and the male, introducing themselves as police officers."

Police said they tried to pacificy the "hysterical female", but "within seconds of their arrival ... police were set upon by a group of five or six males".

The men began questioning police involvement.

"The situation was becoming volatile and police were outnumbered as the lawful directions issued by the police for the group to disperse were being ignored," police said.

"By this stage, the two police officers were surrounded by at least eight males.

"Police were assaulted by the two accused persons as well as a number of other persons present.

"Police received lacerations to their head and face.

"The two offenders ran from the scene but were arrested shortly after by a general-purpose police dog and handler."

One of the officers was treated at Byron Bay Hospital for his injuries.

Two Byron Bay men, both aged 18, have been charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest and affray.

Anybody who witnessed this event are urged to contact Tweed Heads Detectives or Crime Stoppers.

Topics:  assault byron bay editors picks northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
