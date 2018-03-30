Police welcome good start to Easter weekend on our roads

NSW police have welcomed the fatality-free start to the Easter long weekend.

POLICE have welcomed a fatality-free start to the Easter long weekend on Northern NSW roads.

Northern Borders Highway Patrol's senior sergeant Chad George said there had been no major dramas across the region so far.

Sen Sgt George said there had been some heavier traffic this morning, particularly heading south.

But he said the combination of holiday travellers and those heading to Bluesfest in Tyagarah had led to no issues.

He urged those travelling through the region to take care on the roads.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner of Traffic and Highway Patrol Michael Corboy welcomed the lack of any fatalities on the first day of Operation Merret yesterday.

He urged motorists to think twice about drinking and driving.

"We will not tolerate drivers getting behind the wheel while under the influence and putting people's lives at risk,” he said.

The operation began at 12.01am yesterday and will end at 11.59pm on Monday.

As of this morning, there had been 1367 speeding infringements issued, 48,227 breath tests and 25 drink-driving charges laid.