Police warning - Ross Lane closed

DRIVE SAFE: On Sunday afternoon Richmond Police District announced Ross Lane at Lennox Head is closed. In a statement posted on social media, Police urged motorists to check livetraffic.com for up to date road closures.

IT SEEMS obvious – a road closed sign back up by water pooled across the surface and it’s pouring.

But some drivers just don’t get.

The road is popular with residents and visitors traveling between Byron Bay, Ballina and Lennox Head.

“A number of motorists have been caught in flood waters despite road closure signage being in place,” the post said.

“The safety signs and barricades are in place for your safety, please obey them.”

This warning comes after a number of rescues over the weekend where drivers disregarded flooded roads and closure signs.