Dodgy sparkies wanted after tradie’s death

by Nick Hansen
5th Sep 2018 4:32 AM
A SYNDICATE of unlic­ensed electricians could be linked to the death of a young tradie and a house fire in the neighbouring Sydney suburb, police suspect.

Detectives are so concerned the rogue sparkies could still be at work in Sydney - providing cheap wiring and un-metered access to the electrical grid - they have warned the public to ­licence-check tradespeople before hiring them.

Police at a house in Carlton after the death of Luke Bray. Credit: 9 NEWS
Luke Bray died after he was electrocuted in the roof cavity of the home. Credit: 9 NEWS
Police have released images of two men wanted for questioning.

They suspect the work of the syndicate was linked to the death of 24-year-old carpenter Luke Bray, who was electrocuted while working in the roof of a Carlton home in February last year.

Paramedics tried to revive Mr Bray but he died at the scene.

Neighbours were told mains power to the home had been cut as usual before Mr Bray, who was raised in Cairns and Mackay, started work.

Police would not reveal the men’s names for legal reasons.
Detectives suspect the work of the syndicate was linked to Luke Bray’s death.
However, it is believed ­illegal wiring kept electricity flowing to the site, without his knowledge.

"There was another wire coming into the house … poor young kid, and his workmates were devastated," one resident told The Daily Telegraph.

Luke Bray. Picture: Facebook
Born and raised in Cairns and Mackay, Mr Bray had moved to Sydney and served in the Navy before the tragedy.

In a separate incident at neighbouring Bexley, firefighters arrived to find a ­single-level home engulfed by fire in September 2017.

Firefighters at the scene of the Bexley fire in 2017.
St George police Detective Inspector Damian Henry said police wanted to stop members of the community employing unlicensed tradespeople.

"We're warning people this is extremely risky behaviour, to have anybody who is not qualified interfere with the electricity grid," Det Insp Henry said.

The 24-year-old tradie died at the scene. Picture: Facebook
