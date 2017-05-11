Police warning about huffing

As a parent and police officer, Detective Sergeant Bernadette Ingram said she is concerned about the emergence of huffing around the Northern Rivers.

POLICE are working with parents, businesses and youth workers to tackle a dangerous trend emerging among Northern Rivers kids.

Huffing is the term used to describe the potentially fatal practice of sniffing of the chemical vapours from household chemicals.

Richmond Local Area Command Detective Sergeant, Bernadette Ingram said there has been a spike in kids as young 12 shoplifting deodorant cans from local retailers believed to be used for huffing.

Brain damage, kidneys, liver and even death are among the harmful effects Det Sgt Ingram outlined can come from the hazardous habit.

”The damage to these kids can be irreparable,” she said.

She said police are liaising closely with parents, businesses and youth workers and other relevant agencies to keep abreast of the issue in the community.

For example, Det Sgt Ingram said police are working with retailers to identify shoplifting hotspot areas looking out for kids at risk of huffing.

Det Sgt Ingram said nausea, violent tendencies and social disengagement are symptoms parents can look out for if they are concerned for their child.

As a parent, Det Sgt Ingram said huffing is a scary prospect for parents.

"I think it would be my worst nightmare to find put my kid is sniffing the chemical vapour from an aerosol can,” Det Sgt Ingram said.

She urged parents to be vigilant and discuss the risks with their children, even as young as kindy, about dangerous activities like huffing.