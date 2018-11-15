Menu
Police say opportunistic offenders are out in the summer months.
Crime

Police warn residents ahead of festive season

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Nov 2018 1:16 PM
WYNNUM Police Senior Sergeant Mark Norrish has warned baysiders to bump up security as the festive season approaches.

Sen-Sgt Norrish said crime numbers had dropped in recent weeks in the area but residents should not be complacent as opportunistic offenders increased at this time of the year.

"In summer months we generally see an increase in crime due to opportunistic offenders with residents usually keeping windows and doors open due to the heat," he said.

 

Wynnum Police Station Senior Sergeant Mark Norrish. Picture: Stephen Archer
"We just want people to be security aware and don't give these kinds of offenders and opportunity because we want everyone to enjoy this time of year."

Sen-Sgt Norrish said he believed crime had decreased on the bayside ­because of several proactive campaigns by police.

"I also put it down to a number of people being in custody at the moment as a result of these operations," he said.

"Crime is going well on the bayside and hopefully we can keep it that way."

