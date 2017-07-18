Police warn residents about fake charity workers

POLICE have warned Ballina Shire residents to look out for two women posing as charity collectors.

The women are described as being of Middle Eastern appearance, carrying an iPad and some form of illegitimate Heart Foundation identification.

It comes after one of the coordinators from the charity confirmed to police the pair weren't associated with the organisation.

They also said the Big Heart Appeal wasn't door-knocking at the moment.

Police understand the women have asked people for cash and to sign up for monthly donations.

They are also asking questions about neighbours and the times they are home.

If you encounter these two people, call Ballina police station 6681 8699.