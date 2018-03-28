Menu
Police with sniffer dog at Bluesfest 2015.
Police with sniffer dog at Bluesfest 2015. Mireille Merlet-Shaw
Police warn of 'zero tolerance' for drugs at Bluesfest

Liana Turner
by
28th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

POLICE have urged Bluesfest punters to do the right thing during the five-day festival.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Gary Cowan said local police would be assisted by crowd control and operation support group officers throughout the festival, which kicks off on Thursday.

Insp Cowan said officers would be at the event throughout its entire duration from Thursday morning.

He said drug detection dogs would be on site and warned police would have "zero tolerance” to drugs.

"Police expect the event to be a good event,” he said.

"It's a very well run event.

"Police have had no issues in the past and I don't expect any issues for this event.”

Insp Cowan urged those travelling to the festival to take care on the roads and said Highway Patrol officers would be active around the festival site.

