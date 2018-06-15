Police warn of scammers after woman loses $5000
POLICE have renewed calls for residents to be wary of cold-callers after a Northern Rivers resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Richmond Police District police said another Northern Rivers resident received a call from someone claiming to be her bank on June 6.
The scammer told her there was a problem with her internet banking and asked her to log into her account.
They then withdrew $5000 from the victim's account.
When the scammers called back the next day - asking for more information - the victim realised it was a scam and hung up.
Police have warned no bank will ever phone their customers asking them to log into your account.