Police warn of scammers after woman loses $5000

Police have renewed calls for Northern Rivers residents to be wary of cold-callers.

Police have renewed calls for Northern Rivers residents to be wary of cold-callers. Francis Witsenhuysen

POLICE have renewed calls for residents to be wary of cold-callers after a Northern Rivers resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Richmond Police District police said another Northern Rivers resident received a call from someone claiming to be her bank on June 6.

The scammer told her there was a problem with her internet banking and asked her to log into her account.

They then withdrew $5000 from the victim's account.

When the scammers called back the next day - asking for more information - the victim realised it was a scam and hung up.

Police have warned no bank will ever phone their customers asking them to log into your account.