Police warn of diesel spill on Bruxner Highway

Fire and Rescue Lismore firefighters clean up a diesel spill on the Bruxner Hwy. File Photo: Alison Paterson

Firefighters have been busy mopping up a diesel spill in South Lismore.

Police are urging motorists to take extra care as they respond to the spill on the Bruxner Highway.

A NSW Fire & Rescue Lismore spokesman said they were activated around 7.30am on Tuesday March 9, to attend the incident.

“The incident occurred at the roundabout on the corner of Three Chain Rd and the Bruxner Hwy,” he said.

“We took the alpha and bravo pumpers and used eight bags of sawdust to absorb the spill.”

He said Lismore City Council was also advised of the incident.

“We handed over to them around 8.30am,” he said.

“Council said they were going to spread sand as well.”

It s not known how the diesel spill occurred.

Police are understood to be investigating.