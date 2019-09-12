Menu
Richmond Police District have warned people of another scam.
Council News

DEAD GIVEAWAY: Police share how to spot a scam attempt

JASMINE BURKE
by
12th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
POOR grammar and a sketchy URL are dead giveaway's to a scam attempt, police have warned after receiving a false 'Apple ID' message.

"Another day, another scam attempt," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer David Henderson wrote on Facebook.

 

"This one was received by one of our Aboriginal Community Liaison Officers. If he clicked on the link it may have lead to malware being installed on his phone, and possibly given access to his bank accounts to scammers.

"Hints that it is a scam are that it wasn't addressed to him individually, the grammar is poor and the URL they want you to click on looks sketchy.

"If you receive a message like this you should delete it straight away."

Lismore Northern Star

