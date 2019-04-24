Police warn drivers to 'go slow' this Anzac Day

Police warn drivers to 'go slow' on the roads this weekend.

DRIVERS across the country are being urged to avoid taking risks while behind the wheel over the Anzac Day holiday.

Double demerits returned on Wednesday morning as part of Operation Go Slow and will run until 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28.

Police across NSW will be targeting all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle/helmet offences, which will attract double demerit points.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the reason police continued targeting these offences was simple.

"These are the things that will cause you to crash and possibly kill or injure someone," he said.

"It's that simple. During Operation Tortoise, three lives were lost on NSW roads and that is three lives too many.

"Even though, the number of people detected travelling above the speed limit was down on last year's Easter operation. Police still found many people were taking ludicrous risks by travelling more than 45km/h over the speed limit.

"This enforcement campaign is called "Go Slow" for a good reason. The faster you travel, the worse any possible crash will be.

"I am conscious that people may try to take a day off on Friday to create a long weekend, so people need to be aware of how tired they are and how important it is to take regular breaks from driving.

"More people are also likely to be heading home on Sunday afternoon as well, so people should prepare themselves for delays along the road network and be patient."

Assistant Commissioner Corboy also urged anyone would be drinking on Anzac Day to think about the risks of drink-driving, even the next day.

He warned people should be aware alcohol left the body slowly and it was not a process you could speed up by exercising, sleep, black coffee or cold showers.

"That is why you see us conducting Random Breath Testing operations in the morning," he said.

"There is every chance you could still be over the limit the next day."