Police warn as congestion builds on treacherous Bruce Hwy

GRIDLOCK: School holiday traffic in the wet will make for a grinding afternoon drive on the Bruce Highway.

GRIDLOCK: School holiday traffic in the wet will make for a grinding afternoon drive on the Bruce Highway. John McCutcheon

POLICE have issued a warning to drivers not to ignore signs of fatigue as traffic starts to build up on what is now a wet and dangerous Bruce Highway.

A gruelling afternoon of travel awaits families departing the region after the school holiday break.

Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit officer in charge Sergeant Sherryn Klump sounded the warning this morning, as thousands of motorists prepared to return home.

She implored drivers not to ignore signs of tiredness, as fatigue usually caught up with people at the end of an extended break.

"Don't try and push on through it," she said.

Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Sherryn Klump. John McCutcheon

Southbound traffic was already starting to build on the Bruce Highway southbound near Beerburrum and will continue to build throughout the afternoon.

Sgt Klump said even minor accidents could become a "massive inconvenience" to everyone on the Bruce Highway and traffic jams could quickly stretch to 20km or more.

She urged drivers not to let frustrations get the better of them.

"Everyone who is heading home is in the same line of traffic," she said.

"You're changing lanes suddenly just to come to a complete stop."

She said the wet weather meant increased reaction times were critical, even in slow-moving traffic.

"They're (crashes) all avoidable," Sgt Klump said.

Sgt Klump had more sage advice for motorists leaving the Coast and those returning to the region from their holidays, not to let complacency set in.

"Most fatigue-related crashes occur within an hour of your destination," she said.