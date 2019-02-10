Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Police have responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Crime

Police warn against vigilantism over suspicious vehicle

10th Feb 2019 11:03 AM

TOOWOOMBA Police have warned against residents taking matters into their own hands, in response to reports of a suspicious vehicle being spotted outside a shopping centre.

Police released a statement yesterday announcing they were aware of reports from the public about a "yellow vehicle" that had been seen acting suspiciously outside the Toowoomba Kmart Plaza in Kearneys Springs recently.

But the spokesman cautioned residents against engaging in vigilantism or investigating the matter themselves.

"An investigation into these reports is ongoing, but police have been made aware of a number of posts on social media about this yellow vehicle and linking it to a particular address," police said.

"While the investigation is ongoing, police would like to remind people that the best thing they can do to assist is to contact police if they have any information.

"Anyone who tries to take matters into their own hands risks their safety and the possibility of criminal charges."

It comes days after The Chronicle reported a woman and her daughter had been approached by a man in a "yellow Toyota" in the car park of Toowoomba Plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

To report a non-urgent crime, call Police Link on 131 444.

More Stories

kearneys spring kmart plaza queensland police service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Needy school kids to get free glasses and eye tests

    premium_icon Needy school kids to get free glasses and eye tests

    Politics FREE glasses aim to keep students focused on school.

    Incentives for farmers to help protect Richmond River

    premium_icon Incentives for farmers to help protect Richmond River

    Environment Project to deliver improved effluent management over 100 hectares

    3 things you wouldn't expect at a seniors expo

    premium_icon 3 things you wouldn't expect at a seniors expo

    Whats On Looking for non-traditional after-death care? Look no further

    Prohibited weapon: This knife ain't no prop or toy

    premium_icon Prohibited weapon: This knife ain't no prop or toy

    News 'zombie knives' are to be handed over to police.