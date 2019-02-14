Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say the man had followed one of his victims days before.
Police say the man had followed one of his victims days before.
Crime

Man ‘seen’ dragging woman into units

by AAP
13th Feb 2019 1:19 PM

A MAN who appeared to grab a woman from behind late last year in southwest Sydney had followed her down a street only two days before, police say.

Police claim on December 10, the man grabbed the 31-year-old near Belmore Railway Station, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to drag her towards a unit block before she broke free and ran.

Two days earlier, on December 8, the same woman became spooked and ran after being followed by a man walking closely behind her.

Police claim CCTV footage shows the man following a woman who escaped by hiding in a front yard.
Police claim CCTV footage shows the man following a woman who escaped by hiding in a front yard.

According to police, a later examination of CCTV footage found that on the night of December 10 another unidentified woman was followed by the same man and escaped by seeking refuge in the front yard of a house.

"The man walks past the house before turning back and heading towards the station," police said in a statement today.

Police then discovered the same man was seen following a number of other women in the same area over two hours on December 22.

"He has not been seen at the station since," police said.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they believe can help them with their inquiries and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police claim the man was also seen following a number of women on December 22.
Police claim the man was also seen following a number of women on December 22.
Police claim after failing to find the woman in the yard the man turns around and returns to the station.
Police claim after failing to find the woman in the yard the man turns around and returns to the station.
crime editors picks police sydney units woman

Top Stories

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking SHE allegedly left a fire unattended in her backyard before it spread into bushland.

    Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    premium_icon Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    News The highway was closed for some time after the incident

    18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    premium_icon 18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    Crime Assault could have led to a "lengthy period of time” behind bars

    Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    premium_icon Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    News FIREFIGHTERS joined other agencies to keep Tabulam safe