24°
News

Police violently assaulted after routine roadside drug test

Hamish Broome
| 26th Jul 2017 9:06 AM Updated: 9:06 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE SCREAMED "f**k you c**ts" at police, tried to break a police car window while handcuffed, and tried to pull one of the officer's guns out of its holster.

He then kicked the two officers repeatedly as they tried to subdue him.

They sprayed him in the face with capsicum spray, but it had little effect.

Instead they were forced to wrestle with the enraged man until he was bleeding from the elbow.

"I hope you c**s like getting my blood on you," he said.

This was the ordeal two police faced after a routine attempt to conduct a roadside drug test with Geoffrey Robert Lord, of East Lismore.

Court papers reveal Lord had a lengthy criminal history of drug, traffic, and assault offences when police pulled him over on March 8 this year near Lismore High School not far from his home.

In fact the 46-year-old had already been issued with a court attendance notice for failing to submit to an oral fluid test just two days prior.

On this day, police observed Lord to be "highly agitated, erratic, nervous, and speaking rapidly".

As soon as they pulled him over he jumped out of his maroon Ford Falcon and strode up to the officers and said "what now, what do youse f**king want?"

When asked to produce his licence, he yelled "f**k you dogs hassling me every day" and other obscenities.

He submitted to a breath test but refused a drug test, saying "you can't make me do it".

After being handcuffed and put in the rear seat of the police car, he yelled "I'll kill you c**s" before making a gesture like a gun with his fingers and pointing it at one of the officers.

He then smashed his cuffs against one of the car windows, then he leant into the front cabin and attempted to put the car into gear.

The officers removed him from the car, but he lashed out, thrashing his arms about and kicking out.

In the struggle he kicked one of the officers five to six times; the other officer another three times.

Eventually, after a struggle, the use of capsicum spray, and the arrival of reinforcements, Lord was subdued.

For his violent outburst he was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting arrest, property damage, plus two counts of refusing an oral fluid test, and behaving offensively in or near a public place / school.

Lord pleaded guilty in the Lismore Local Court at the earliest opportunity to all charges.

Court papers state he was accepted into the MERIT (Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment) program on May 15 and has been undergoing treatment for six weeks.

"Since endorsement to MERIT, Mr Lord has enthusiastically attended all counselling sessions and education groups using both to assist him in achieving his goal of cessation of cannabis use," the papers state.

"He reports a reduction of more than half in his cannabis use and has a goal date for cessation."

Lord will be sentenced in Lismore Local Court on August 21.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  assault police east lismore roadside drug test

Patience urged as road flood repair will take years

Patience urged as road flood repair will take years

THE wake of the March 31 flood left Lismore Council with a multi-million dollar project to fix their roads.

Flood payment approved for Byron Shire

IN DEEP: This car was caught in the flood in Dryden Street Byron Bay.

One-off payments of $1,000 for adults and $400 for children

Police officer 'lucky to be alive' after crash

A police officer is being treated by paramedics after crash.

Police car crashes into embankment on Summerland Way

Movie screening to raise money for Cancer Council

Special screening of 'Ella'

Local Partners

Ferris Gump running bum naked across Belgium to plant trees

SPORTS, nudity, fundraising and tree planting... is this the most Byron Bay thing ever?

Action against plastic to protect the ocean

Byron Bay ocean photographer Craig Parry is cleaning up our beaches as part of the Corona and Parley global initiative.

A global initiative to fight plastic pollution

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now in War For the Planet Of the Apes.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Rare Development Opportunity In Central Byron

3-7 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $6,000,000 ...

Here is an unrivalled development opportunity in the heart of Byron Bay! The location is prime with beach access metres away and only a 2 minute walk to Byron's...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”