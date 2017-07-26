Police violently assaulted after routine roadside drug test

HE SCREAMED "f**k you c**ts" at police, tried to break a police car window while handcuffed, and tried to pull one of the officer's guns out of its holster.

He then kicked the two officers repeatedly as they tried to subdue him.

They sprayed him in the face with capsicum spray, but it had little effect.

Instead they were forced to wrestle with the enraged man until he was bleeding from the elbow.

"I hope you c**s like getting my blood on you," he said.

This was the ordeal two police faced after a routine attempt to conduct a roadside drug test with Geoffrey Robert Lord, of East Lismore.

Court papers reveal Lord had a lengthy criminal history of drug, traffic, and assault offences when police pulled him over on March 8 this year near Lismore High School not far from his home.

In fact the 46-year-old had already been issued with a court attendance notice for failing to submit to an oral fluid test just two days prior.

On this day, police observed Lord to be "highly agitated, erratic, nervous, and speaking rapidly".

As soon as they pulled him over he jumped out of his maroon Ford Falcon and strode up to the officers and said "what now, what do youse f**king want?"

When asked to produce his licence, he yelled "f**k you dogs hassling me every day" and other obscenities.

He submitted to a breath test but refused a drug test, saying "you can't make me do it".

After being handcuffed and put in the rear seat of the police car, he yelled "I'll kill you c**s" before making a gesture like a gun with his fingers and pointing it at one of the officers.

He then smashed his cuffs against one of the car windows, then he leant into the front cabin and attempted to put the car into gear.

The officers removed him from the car, but he lashed out, thrashing his arms about and kicking out.

In the struggle he kicked one of the officers five to six times; the other officer another three times.

Eventually, after a struggle, the use of capsicum spray, and the arrival of reinforcements, Lord was subdued.

For his violent outburst he was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting arrest, property damage, plus two counts of refusing an oral fluid test, and behaving offensively in or near a public place / school.

Lord pleaded guilty in the Lismore Local Court at the earliest opportunity to all charges.

Court papers state he was accepted into the MERIT (Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment) program on May 15 and has been undergoing treatment for six weeks.

"Since endorsement to MERIT, Mr Lord has enthusiastically attended all counselling sessions and education groups using both to assist him in achieving his goal of cessation of cannabis use," the papers state.

"He reports a reduction of more than half in his cannabis use and has a goal date for cessation."

Lord will be sentenced in Lismore Local Court on August 21.