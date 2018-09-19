Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bruce Edward, aged 64, was last seen on Sunday, September 16 at 4am. He left his home to go for a walk and has not returned.
Bruce Edward, aged 64, was last seen on Sunday, September 16 at 4am. He left his home to go for a walk and has not returned. QPS
News

Police urging for help to find missing Rocky man

18th Sep 2018 2:14 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a man reported missing from Rockhampton.

Bruce Edward, aged 64, was last seen on Sunday, September 16 at 4am. He left his home to go for a walk and has not returned.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he has not contacted anyone since and requires medication.

He is described as Caucasian, around 175cm tall with a solid build, blue eyes and is bald.

He is heavily tattooed with distinctive shark tattoos on his face.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Edward or may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

koongal missing man missing person policelink qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Don't take it for granted': Explosion victim back in saddle

    premium_icon 'Don't take it for granted': Explosion victim back in saddle

    News TEN months after an explosion threatened his life, Scott Jones is preparing for the biggest race of the year.

    HOT SPOT: The suburb that's perfect for first home buyers

    premium_icon HOT SPOT: The suburb that's perfect for first home buyers

    News Affordable, close to the CBD and ready for buyers

    This man farms the 'best' avocados on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon This man farms the 'best' avocados on the Northern Rivers

    Business There is no better feeling than cutting open that perfect avo

    700km above Earth: Artist's breathtaking project

    premium_icon 700km above Earth: Artist's breathtaking project

    News Incredible work shortlisted for prestigious international award

    Local Partners