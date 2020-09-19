Menu
MISSING MAN: Officers from the Richmond Police District are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephen Luke to contact them immediately.
News

Police urgent call to community: Have you seen Stephen Luke?

Alison Paterson
19th Sep 2020 8:49 AM
POLICE have put out an urgent appeal for public assistance to locate a man who has gone missing onthe Northern Rivers.

Police said Stephen Luke, 45, was reported missing by a friend on Sunday September 6, 2020.

He has not made contact with friends or family members since that time, which police believe is out of character for him.

Mr Luke is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185-190cm tall, of a large build, with blond hair and brown eyes.

It is believed Mr Luke may be driving a silver Volkswagon Polo sedan with NSW registration DZP70V.

Family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who sees Mr Luke to come forward.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6620 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

lismore missing man northern rivers crime richmond police district stephen luke
Lismore Northern Star

