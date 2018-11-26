Online dating ‘led to bashing’

POLICE have reminded users of online dating websites and apps to be mindful of their personal safety after a man was assaulted and robbed.

Police said the incident occurred in late October.

"The internet and smart phone technology provide opportunities to meet new people, unfortunately, they can also introduce criminals' intent on theft, fraud or other offences into your life," s police spokesman said.

A 35-year-old Brisbane man was assaulted and robbed after meeting up with someone he had only previous interacted with online.

When the pair met in east Brisbane on October 23, the 35-year-old was assaulted by the man, and two other people who had accompanied him, an unknown woman and man.

He was punched and hit with a baseball bat before managing to break free and flee.

The man attended hospital and obtained treatment for bruising and swelling to his face and head.

Following police investigations, a 21-year-old man was arrested at a Highgate Hill address on October 29 and charged with one count of armed robbery in company using personal violence.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.