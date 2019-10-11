Menu
The town of Rappville saw severe fire damage as homes were lost when fire tore through the region.
News

Police urge drivers to stay away from fireground

11th Oct 2019 11:26 AM

POLICE have urged drivers to be careful on roads near firegrounds and to avoid the area altogether unless absolutely neccessary.

Fires continue to keep emergency services busy, with lots of emergency vehicles travelling to and from the firegrounds.

Lots of road closures are in place, and the roads that are open have emergency services vehicles parked on the edges or travelling at high speeds.

If you have an essential need to be near the fires please drive with caution.

Lismore Northern Star

