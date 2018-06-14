Police urge anyone who saw drowned man to come forward

POLICE divers will resume the search this morning for a man missing in the Richmond River at Woodburn since Tuesday night.

POLICE divers will resume the search this morning for a man missing in the Richmond River at Woodburn since Tuesday night. Marc Stapelberg

Missing man found in river: Police divers have this morning located the body of a man

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after the recovery of the body of a man from the Richmond River at Woodburn yesterday morning.

Robert Doyle, 45, was reported missing and presumed drowned after he fell into the water on Tuesday night.

Police allege Luke James Mote, 43, kicked Mr Doyle twice in the rib area on the river bank shortly before he fell into the water about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Mr Mote was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and he faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

He was refused bail and he is expected to face the court again on July 3.

Both men were believed to be sleeping rough in the town and the court heard Mr Doyle was drunk at the time he entered the river.

Insp Lindsay said Mr Mote "may be able to assist" police with the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Insp Lindsay urged anyone who may have seen Mr Doyle in the days preceding his death to come forward.

He said they believed the deceased had travelled to the Woodburn area from Sydney.

"We're now appealing for anyone that may have seen Mr Doyle over the last few days," he said.

"We just want to hear from anyone that may have seen him, particularly in the Woodburn area in the last two day period."

Insp Lindsay said the circumstances of how Mr Doyle came to be in Woodburn, and on the riverbank, would be addressed as part of the ongoing investigation.

He said Mr Doyle was found in a deep hole within the river, where water depth was more than nine metres and visibility was poor.

He said this location was not far from where he was believed to have entered the river.