CRASH: A truck rolled over on the Summerland Way
News

Police update condition for Summerland Way crash

Adam Hourigan
7th Nov 2020 11:53 AM
A MAN who was trapped in a truck on the Summerland Way near Myrtle Creek yesterday was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Westpac rescue helicopter was called to the scene as well as ambulance and other emergency services, but was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

>>> ORIGINAL STORY: Truck crash on Summerland Way

A Richmond police spokesman said he was believed to be suffering injuries to his left and arm and neck, but was in a stable condition.

Three ambulance crews attended the scene, and said yesterday he was also treated on scene for chest injuries.

The police spokesman said that they hadn’t determined a cause for the crash, with local police still investigating the incident.

It is believed the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was trapped for more than an hour in the truck, which left the road just after midday.

The crash occurred just south of Rappvile on the Summerland Way, just before 12.30pm.

Traffic was affected in both directions by the recovery effort.

Grafton Daily Examiner

