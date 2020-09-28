Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after allegedly having his dog unrestrained in a popular park.
A man has been charged after allegedly having his dog unrestrained in a popular park.
Crime

Police unleash action over alleged unrestrained pooch

Liana Turner
28th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after he was allegedly caught with his dog off lead in Byron Bay.

Police will allege they were patrolling Apex Park about 12.45pm on Friday when they saw a man in the park with a large dog which was not restrained by a lead.

Police said in a statement they spoke to the man and, after making some inquiries, they issued him with a court attendance notice for being the owner of a dog not under control in a public place.

They will allege they received further information which resulted in the man being issued with a move on direction.

He was told not to return to Apex Park or the Main Beach Car Park in Byron Bay for a six hour period.
He is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on October 19.

byron bay local court northern rivers crime tweed byron police district unrestrained dog
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        9 violent crimes that rocked the region

        Premium Content 9 violent crimes that rocked the region

        Crime THESE are the homicide cases that have shocked the Northern Rivers in recent years.

        Tradie sold cocaine to undercover cops three times

        Premium Content Tradie sold cocaine to undercover cops three times

        News When busted, he tried to throw the cocaine off a balcony

        ‘Little Hollywood’ set to transform Alstonville

        Premium Content ‘Little Hollywood’ set to transform Alstonville

        News "Big commitment ... and a sacrifice for the Alstonville community"

        ‘SUCH A SHAME’: Will popular Kyogle retreat ever reopen?

        Premium Content ‘SUCH A SHAME’: Will popular Kyogle retreat ever reopen?

        News Retreat with "amazing potential" has accommodation for 60 people