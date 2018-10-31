Police call for mandatory sentencing for cop car rammings

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said police were pushing the Government to bring in mandatory sentencing for ramming police cars.

THE Queensland Police Union is calling on the Government to introduce mandatory sentencing for criminals who ram cop cars, following a wild incident at Coomera.

On Monday night police were searching for a stolen Commodore, believed to have been used in a robbery at Coomera, when it was spotted in the northern suburbs.

Police attempted to stop the car but it veered away, crashing into a Toyota Corolla in Turnbull Drive, Upper Coomera.

A short time later the car ran out of control in Abraham Rd.

Officers attempted to box the car in with three police vehicles to prevent it from being driven away.

Police say several officers got out of their cars, attempting to arrest a man behind the wheel, before he allegedly drove at the officers - who dived out of the way - and smashed into the police cars.

One of the vehicles was a write-off and the other two sustained minor damage.

"When offenders ram a police vehicle, they commit one of the most dangerous and life threatening crimes against police," Mr Leavers said.

"That's why the Queensland Police Union at the last election sought a commitment from the Government to introduce mandatory sentencing for those who ram police cars, like police have in Victoria.

"The Government committed to examine what occurs in other states to ensure our laws meet this best-practice approach to policing."

It is understood the Polair helicopter was ordered into the air to track the car down and it was found at Ormeau, where a man was taken into custody.

He was charged with three counts of wilful damage of police property, two counts of evasion and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving unlicensed.

The man will face Southport Magistrates Court at a later date.