A signed AC-DC album suspected of being stolen.
News

Police uncover treasure trove of stolen items

Hamish Broome
by
16th May 2018 5:00 AM

A STASH of power tools, a signed AC-DC album, and a collectible Six Million Dollar Man figurine - these are a few of the scores of items seized by police recently from a Nimbin property.

The Richmond Police District is now appealing to the public to come forward to claim the suspected stolen items.

They also include two overseas car number plates, one from the southern US state of Louisiana, the other from Ontario in Canada. There is also a Rural Fire Service helmet and matching gloves - which must be treasured and very useful items to the original owner.

 

The full list of pictured items can be found on the Richmond Police District Facebook page.

If you think any of this property is yours, please email 40186@police.nsw.gov.au.

Lismore Northern Star

