Police uncover 300 cannabis plants, $14,000 cash

A MAN has been charged after more than 300 cannabis plants were seized and more than $14,000 cash was located by police.

Following an ongoing investigation targeting illicit drug supply in Nimbin and Lismore, about 10.30am on Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a property on Upper Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin.

During the search, officers from Richmond Local Area Command allegedly located a hydroponic setup in a shed at the property and seized a total of 335 cannabis plants, about 6kg of cannabis heads and more than $14,000 cash.

About 4pm yesterday, a 43-year-old man was arrested at a home on Upper Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with five offences, including supplying cannabis (large commercial quantity), cultivating a prohibited plant (large commercial quantity), enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis for commercial purpose, cultivating cannabis (commercial quantity), and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.