Police try to take Life out of illegal 'doof party'

A LACK of security, personal safety and the high circulation of illegal drugs were among the "myriad of reasons" police have listed to deter revellers from a doof party earmarked to go ahead this weekend west of Casino.

Inspector Chris York, of the Richmond Local Area Command, said inquiries by police and Kyogle Council into the event, known as 'Life', planned for August 11-13 were on-going.

He said "ample resources" including specialist police to target the supply and use illicit drugs would be deployed around the Tabulam-Bonalbo area, where the event was said to be held.

To those who justify the safety of these events, Insp York said moves by organisers to possibly cut costs by skirting legal processes, such as not applying for a Development Application for the party, weren't acting in the best interest of patrons.

Insp York said police have worked to stamp out these events across the region with a number of doof parties shut down by police in recent times.

Ticketholders were urged to obtain refunds to the event by police.