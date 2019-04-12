Police tried to stop drunk driver before he crashed

A Lennox Head man has faced court for sentencing over an incident in which he drove drunk, then crashed into a wall after narrowly avoiding a head-on with another vehicle.,

A LENNOX Head man who drove while so drunk he wasn't aware police were trying to pull him over has been fined and disqualified from driving.

Jacob Edward Fulwood, 21, appeared before Ballina Local Court on Thursday.

Fulwood returned a high blood alcohol reading after being seen driving dangerously, narrowly avoiding a head-on crash then colliding with a rock wall at Skennars Head late on December 7 last year.

The court heard he was too intoxicated to realise he was being pursued by police.

One charge of engaging in a police pursuit was withdrawn, while Fulwood pleaded guilty to high range drink-driving, destroying or damaging property and driving in a dangerous manner.

His lawyer, John Weller, told the court his client acknowledged his behaviour was "disgraceful and dangerous”.

"That's been the thing that's resonated with him,” he said.

Mr Weller said Fulwood was working with "older men” on the Pacific Highway project.

"He was at a function with them,” Mr Weller said.

He said this was "no excuse” but it appeared Fulwood's colleagues were more seasoned at consuming alcohol.

He later found his workmates had walked home, while he drove, the court heard.

According to court documents, police were travelling north on The Coast Rd near Angels Beach when they spotted Fulwood driving a Ford Ranger utility.

He entered the Angels Beach Rd roundabout, crossing both lanes, and swerved onto the grass.

He then swerved back and forth, barely missing a concrete traffic island.

Fulwood then crossed into oncoming traffic, and two oncoming motorists flashed their lights in warning.

He pulled off the road, narrowly avoiding a head-on crash.

He then hit the stone wall of a North Creek Rd property, leaving it "significantly damaged”.

According to court documents, Fulwood was "unable to sustain his own weight” after the crash.

Mr Weller said Fulwood, who had no prior driving record, had been alerted to "ugly statistics” on road trauma through the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program.

Magistrate Karen Stafford acknowledged the objective seriousness of the incident was "very high”.

She convicted Fulwood and fined him a total of $5500, ordered he pay $1430 compensation for the damage to the wall and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

He will be under an interlock order for two years.