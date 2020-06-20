Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is fighting for her life after an accident. A man who allegedly left the scene was taken to hospital for treatment after being bitten by a police dog.
A woman is fighting for her life after an accident. A man who allegedly left the scene was taken to hospital for treatment after being bitten by a police dog.
Breaking

Police track man after woman seriously hurt in crash

20th Jun 2020 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following an accident in Brisbane's southwest overnight.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the corner of Clendon St and Progress Rd at Wacol about 9.30pm.

One car hit a power pole before landing on its side. The 33-year-od driver of that car was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police allege the driver of the other car left the scene before emergency services arrived.

He was tracked to the intersection of Garden and Pine Rd at Richlands, concealed in bushland, where he was taken into custody.

He taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment to a police dog bite to his upper thigh.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or driving behaviour prior to the crash to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Police track man after woman seriously hurt in crash

crime editors picks violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Demand to buy homes ‘extremely high’ in Lismore area

        premium_icon Demand to buy homes ‘extremely high’ in Lismore area

        News THERE’S been a surprising amounting of demand for local properties but the market is under-supplied.

        Will priests have to donate JobKeeper payment to diocese?

        premium_icon Will priests have to donate JobKeeper payment to diocese?

        News THE ABC revealed this week the Catholic Church in NSW asked some priests receiving...

        Ballina MP ‘last to know’ about shark protection measures

        premium_icon Ballina MP ‘last to know’ about shark protection measures

        News BALLINA MP Tamara Smith claims the Department of Primary Industries has left her...

        Basketballers keen to get back on the court

        premium_icon Basketballers keen to get back on the court

        News A CHEEKY challenge has been issued by a local basketball team ahead of the junior...