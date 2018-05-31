Menu
Handcuffs
Crime

Police track down alleged hammer and machete bandit

31st May 2018 4:27 PM

POLICE have caught up with a man allegedly responsible a violent crime spree in Lismore this week.

About 9.45pm on Monday a 22-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle on Brunswick Street, Lismore, when he was allegedly approached by a man armed with a hammer.

The man allegedly smashed the driver's window of the white Hyundai, and threatened the driver before stealing his car.

The driver reported the matter to Lismore police.

About 5am this morning, a man entered a home on William Blair Drive, Goonellabah, allegedly armed with a machete and a baseball bat.

He ransacked the home before fleeing the premises, empty handed.

No one was injured, and the man was seen getting into a white Hyundai.

Shortly after 5am today officers from Lismore engaged in a short pursuit with the white Hyundai, however it was quickly terminated due to the dangerous manner of driving.

About 10am officers located the vehicle on Clovass Road, Caniaba.

A 23-year-old man, who was allegedly sitting in the vehicle, was arrested.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with:

  • Aggravated break, enter and steal
  • Armed with intent
  • Breach of bail
  • Aggravated enter dwelling with intent
  • Drive whilst disqualified
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Aggravated taking motor vehicle with assault with occupant on board.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

Lismore Northern Star

