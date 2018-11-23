Police seize CCTV of Hayne drinking with Eels stars

The two Eels players were drinking with Hayne before the alleged sexual assault. Picture: Tracey Nearmy

TWO Parramatta players who were drinking with Jarryd Hayne hours after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman are set to be interviewed by place.

Detectives investigating allegations Hayne attacked the 26-year-old in her Hunter Region home on grand final night - allegedly biting her on the vagina during the attack - have also seized CCTV from Merrylands Bowling Club from October 1.

Hayne was reportedly spotted drinking with his former Eels teammates Brad Takairangi and Kaysa Pritchard at 3am at the western Sydney premises.

There is no suggestion Takairangi and Pritchard had any role or knowledge over the sexual assault hours earlier on September 30.

A Parramatta spokesman confirmed that the players were at the venue and Hayne came to meet with him.

"Because this is a police matter the players and the club will not be making any further comment."

It is expected the police will interview Pritchard and Takairangi as part of their investigations.

Jarryd Hayne leaves to report to police. Picture: Tracey Nearmy

Hayne was charged with aggravated sexual assault over the Hunter incident on Monday and granted bail nine hours later.

The latest development in the case that has rocked the NRL comes as Hayne tried to avoid the media scrutiny by using his friends to provide decoy when he left the home he is staying.

Hayne must report to police three times a week as part of his bail conditions.

His friend, Ray Roumanous came out first then was heard saying: "Yeah it is the media. 100 per cent", in the direction of the home.

Brad Takairangi. Picture: Alexandria Sassine

Soon after, a black Audi with tinted windows left the residence, prompting TV crews and photographers to run towards it.

However, Hayne wasn't in the Audi - he emerged minutes later under a roller door and casually walked into a waiting white ute.

Dressed in nearly the exact same outfit as he had on Tuesday, he left in the ute as part of the media pack chased the Audi.

He has entered a surety of $20,000, given up his passport and agreed to report to Castle Hill police station three times a week.

Kaysa Pritchard.

The woman who reported the alleged attack to the NRL before going to police this month, claims Hayne forced her clothes off after they had agreed to me at her home via a social media application.

Police will allege Hayne told a waiting cab driver to wait 20 minutes before entering the home.

He then took the cab back to Sydney and later met up with Takairangi and Pritchard

Hayne is out of contract with the Parramatta Eels after a lacklustre year and it appears a comeback to NRL is increasingly unlikely. He is facing separate sexual assault allegations in the US from during his time playing with the San Francisco 49ers.