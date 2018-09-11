Menu
Marilyn Wallman
Crime

Police to increase reward for Mackay cold case information

Madura Mccormack
by
11th Sep 2018 11:03 AM

POLICE are expected to announce a "significant increase" to the reward for information that could help crack Mackay's best known cold case.

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan and Detective Inspector Damien Hansen are expected to increase the reward for information into the unsolved murder of Marilyn Wallman at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Marilyn Wallman, 14, disappeared on March 21, 1972 on her way to catch the school bus near Wallmans and Eimeo Roads.

After a 46-year investigation with periods of hot breakthroughs, police searches and excavating backyards the person or people responsible for Marilyn's disappearance remains unknown.

A $250,000 reward is on offer for information on the long-running cold case.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert called for the reward to be increased in March.

Mrs Gilbert, who was 10 at the time of Marilyn's disappearance and has "vivid memories" of that day, wrote to Police Minister Mark Ryan.

"It has been almost 46 years since Marilyn's disappearance and an increase of the reward amount may be the only chance to generate new information," she wrote in the letter.

More to come.

