Mystery surrounding car in the water

UPDATE: 8:50PM

A Police spokesperson has confirmed that one person has died.

It is understood a car has left the roadway at Rogan's Bridge for an unknown reason and the sole occupant of the vehicle has died as a result.

UPDATE 8.30PM

POLICE are still yet to confirm the details of this morning's incident in which a car was discovered in the water at Rogan Bridge.

Both lanes of traffic were closed to motorists during the recovery operation. There were also reports of a Police boat heading to and being seen at the location.

In the meantime, there have been several comments and posts about the incident on social media, with rumours and theories about what may have led to a vehicle ending up in the river.

EARLIER

A VEHICLE extraction is under way this morning after a car reportedly left the road and ended up in the water at Rogan Bridge.

It is understood police have already closed one lane of Rogans Bridge Road and it is expected both lanes will be closed shortly as the vehicle recovery is carried out.

At this stage, it is not known what caused the incident or if any occupants are still in the vehicle.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area and, if necessary to use Clarence Way as an alternative route.