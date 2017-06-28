Police tipped for pay rise

A THREE year pay rise is on the cards for police officers across the state as negotiations are being finalised for revised awards.

The Police Association NSW revealed an offer of a 2.5% pay rise over a three year period is the centre piece of the proposed new pay packet.

It comes after nine-months of negotiations between the State Government, NSW Police and PANSW to renew the existing award, which is set to expire on June 30.

The proposed deal has been put to PANSW members, whose vote will determine whether the deal will be accepted or not.

Northern NSW executive member, Sergeant Brett Henderson-Smith said the decision would be finalised by Monday when voting closes.

"It was a matter of us negotiating on behalf of our members to get as fair a deal as possible, particularly for those who put their lives on the line day in day out," Sgt Henderson-Smith said.

He said the boost in pay packet didn't come at a cost to protections for state's men and women in blue against injuries and other risks that come with the job.

"There was no trade-offs at all, it protected our members current conditions which is always important and that's what our members wanted us to do," Sgt Henderson-Smith said.

PANSW Ballina branch chairman, Acting Inspector Dave Longfield said historically wage talks can get heated between the three agencies.

But this year, Acting Insp Longfield said the discussions while robust have been overly constructive.

"Over the years the negotiations traditionally can get a bit ugly but this time it appears it's not, it's refreshing," Acting Insp Longfield said.

NSW Police were contacted for comment.