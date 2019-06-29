Police teach children life skills through sport

NORTHERN Rivers children are building up connections with police for all the right reasons.

As part of a joint community initiative, police from Richmond and Tweed Byron Police Districts, along with local PCYC's, the NRL and Surf Lifesaving Clubs held a 'Fit 4 Life' fitness session at Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre on Monday.

The program saw children who are potentially at risk of getting involved with crime or making poor life decisions learn important life skills while playing sport.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said more than 80 children from Casino, Lismore, Goonellabah, Ballina and Tweed Heads enjoyed a day of learning boxing, rugby league and surf lifesaving skills.

Police from Richmond and Tweed Byron Police Districts held a 'Fit 4 Life' in Lennox Head. NSW Police

"Their smiles were fantastic and even though it was raining it didn't dampen the kids spirit or their appetites,” he said.

"Seeing that many kids together and the commitment from ourselves and the others involved was great.”

Supt Lindsay said the aim of the program was to engage with the children and show them they can build better relationships within the community.

Police from Richmond and Tweed Byron Police Districts held a 'Fit 4 Life' in Lennox Head. NSW Police

"It shows our commitment to the youth in our two commands, we're very serious in diverting crime,” he said.

"That engagement is our first step and then having them enjoy it and them wanting to get to know us is the next step.

"This program allows us to engage with them, divert them from crime and having them employed.

"It's stopping them from getting involved in badness and getting them into vocational training.

"In my 25 years in the police force, this is the best and most consistent program I've seen.

"We'd much rather have our staff going through positive sport then arresting kids and putting in the court system.”

Supt Lindsay said the recent success of the Casino Fit 4 Life program had encouraged the district to look for other areas to broaden their reach and he hoped to announce new programs will be opening up soon in other regions.