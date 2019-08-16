Police targeting risky drivers this weekend

Police will be targeting Northern Rivers roads this weekend.

POLICE will be targeting Northern Rivers roads this weekend in an effort to reduce rural road trauma.

Operation Chrome will run from today through to Sunday, August 17, in the state's Northern, Southern and Western regions.

The operation will utilise police from all 11 districts within the Northern Region, working alongside officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, providing a coordinated effort to reducing rural road trauma throughout the region.

Drivers and riders should expect to see more police on rural roads and highways over the coming days targeting risky driver behaviours.

Northern Region Traffic Tactician Acting Inspector Justin Cornes said drivers need to follow the road rules in order to keep themselves and others safe on our roads.

"Reducing road trauma is front and centre for Northern Region. With 69 people killed on Northern New South Wales roads so far this year, we need to continue the conversation and get people thinking about their behaviour on the roads,” Acting Insp Cornes said.

"Road trauma doesn't just impact those in the car - it can tear regional communities apart; it can leave gaping holes in families. One life lost is too many.”

Northern Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell said reducing rural road trauma is a priority for police right across NSW.

"Our main aim is to stop fatal crashes before they happen,” Mr Mitchell said.

"To do that, we make no apologies for enforcing the road rules that are the biggest contributors to fatal crashes.

"Most crashes happen in rural and regional areas, which is why you will see us in numbers this weekend.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility - it's that simple.”