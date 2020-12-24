Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON PATROL: NSW Police will be targeting the Four D's – drunk, drugged, distracted and dangerous driving – this summer.
ON PATROL: NSW Police will be targeting the Four D's – drunk, drugged, distracted and dangerous driving – this summer.
News

Police targeting D-Grade drivers over Christmas break

Alison Paterson
24th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Are you a D-Grade driver?

If you get behind the wheel drunk, drugged, distracted or drive in a dangerous manner then yes is the answer- and the police will have you on their radar.

And trying to hoon your way down the back roads of your town will not escape their notice.

Or a hefty fine – but it may save your life.

Far Northern Sector Traffic and Highway Command Acting Inspector Dearne Jeffree said they want everyone to keep safety in mind this holiday season.

“With the year we have we are looking forwards a better 2021 and so we will have a significant on all roads, not simply highways, but also rural back roads,” she said.

“ To boost our profile we have visiting police from regional and metro areas for the holiday season.

“We want everyone to drive with the mindset of arriving home safely.”

Act Insp Jeffree said officer will have zero tolerance for anyone not complying with the rules.

“We will be targeting the four D’s of poor driving behaviour,” she said.

“Driving while drunk, drugged, distracted such as on your mobile phone or in a dangerous manner.”

Act Insp Jeffree reminded everyone that the statewide Christmas and New Year road-safety operation started at midnight (12.01am on Thursday, December 24) and concludes 11.59pm on Sunday, January 3.

Double-demerit points are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command richmond police distirct road rules tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCK DECISION: Why our “remarkable” mayor resigned

        Premium Content SHOCK DECISION: Why our “remarkable” mayor resigned

        News THE reasons why this Northern Rivers mayor has decided it is time for him to go.

        Alternatives suggested to deal with border traffic nightmare

        Premium Content Alternatives suggested to deal with border traffic nightmare

        News Two Twin Town politicians reveal their solutions to the Queensland border traffic...

        ALL-OUT LUXURY: 20 of the most expensive homes sold in 2020

        Premium Content ALL-OUT LUXURY: 20 of the most expensive homes sold in 2020

        News Some of the incredible Northern Rivers homes we can only dream about

        SOLD: Historic Lismore building has new owner

        Premium Content SOLD: Historic Lismore building has new owner

        News What do you think should happen to this landmark site in Woodlark Street?