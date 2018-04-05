Police target drug offences during music festival

FOUR people have been charged with drug supply offences after an operation during the Rabbits Eat Lettuce event.

Richmond Police District officers targeted drug and road safety-related offences in an operation during the music event which took place on Seery Rd, Kippenduff from Friday to Monday.

Police allegedly nabbed four people selling drugs inside the event on Sunday - a 31-year-old man was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, and a woman, 21, and two men, 24 and 25, were arrested for drug and other offences.

They also identified two liquor licence breaches, one security breach and charged four people with other drug possession offences throughout the event.

On Monday, officers conducted 490 random breath tests and 107 random drug tests on the final day of the event.

They charged a total of 27 people with drug-related offences, while 15 people returned positive drug tests.

One person was allegedly caught drink-driving.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said it was disappointing to see so many people under the influence.

"Quite often people that attend this type of event tend to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Insp Vandergriend said.

"That makes our job a lot more intensive."

He warned those who supply or consume illicit drugs at similar events police would be monitoring them.

"We'll be there waiting," he said.

He said there was "a variety of different drugs" involved with the supply and drug-driving charged with resulted from the event.

Police have urged those attended the event to enjoy events like Rabbits Eat Lettuce "without the possession or consumption of illicit drugs", warning they can lead to fines and "serious health ramifications".