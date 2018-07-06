Police target dangerous road offences during school break

Police will be out in force on our roads during the school holidays.

Police will be out in force on our roads during the school holidays. TREVOR VEALE/ The

AS ROADS get busier during teh school holidays, police have warned motorists to stick to the rules.

Northern Regional Highway Patrol Chief Inspector Bruce McGregor said with school holidays kicking off this afternoon and running for two weeks, police would be out in force on the roads.

Insp McGregor said police would be targeting drink and drug-driving, speeding, fatigue and distraction offences.

Police will also be targeting compliance infringements, and he urged those travelling for the holidays to check their cars were roadworthy before heading out.

"Be responsible when you're driving,” he said.

"Don't speed, don't entertain the idea of drinking and driving or taking drugs and driving.

"Plan your journey and avoid fatigue.

"All these things add up to crashes.”

Insp McGregor said Highway Patrol officers from the metropolitan region were bolstering local police districts in the state's north.

He said while the Tweed-Byron Police District's road toll was at just one for the year so far - five down from this time last year, the figure had increased in Richmond.

So far this year, six people have died on Richmond roads, one more than this time last year.

Insp McGregor said many of these were on rural roads and he urged all motorists to take care over the school holiday period.

"People need to be mindful if they do the wrong thing they will be dealt with,” he said.

He said police would also run Operation Compliance 2 next Wednesday, July 11 in an effort to target mobile phone use and vehicle standards compliance.