Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police swarm film studio over armed man

by Phoebe Loomes
19th Oct 2020 7:15 PM

 

Police have swarmed the studios of Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles after reports of a man in the area armed with a knife.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division said residents should avoid the area due to "police activity" in a statement. The division said it would provide more information as it became available.

NBC confirmed a "police shooting" had occurred at Paramount Studios on Sunday night, according to the LAPD. The reason for the shooting was not clear, according to the report. It's not clear if anyone was shot during the gunfire.

Police descended on the area after a man being pursued in connection with a sexual assault case barricaded himself in one of the buildings on the Paramount Pictures lots on Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Times.

RELATED: Trump suggests Biden should be locked up

Police blocked off the studio after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside the lot. Picture: ABC7
Police blocked off the studio after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside the lot. Picture: ABC7

RELATED: Girl allegedly assaulted on livestream

The man had become "uncooperative" before locking himself in one of the buildings, police officials said.

He had been under surveillance by police investigators who had tried to arrest him in Los Angeles, said Fullerton Police Corporal Billy Phu. The man entered the studio lot about 10pm, local time.

Officer C Nguyen said the man had reportedly been carrying a knife. The incident drew a large police response.

Reporters shared vision of police helicopters circling the area, and a large police presence in the area.

NBC reports police are searching for at least one suspect.

Originally published as Police swarm film studio after 'shooting'

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M1 death mystery: Victim identified as mother-of-five

        Premium Content M1 death mystery: Victim identified as mother-of-five

        News Five children have been left without a mother following a bizarre traffic incident on the M1 that police are continuing to try to piece together.

        $11M SALE: Byron hills are alive with property boom

        Premium Content $11M SALE: Byron hills are alive with property boom

        News One property was short listed by 430 people

        PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRRRL grand final?

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRRRL grand final?

        Sport AN ENTHUSIASTIC crowd were on hand at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina to watch four...

        Region’s monsoonal weather conditions set to continue

        Premium Content Region’s monsoonal weather conditions set to continue

        News There could be further tallies to rain recorded across the region in the last 24...