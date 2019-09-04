Axe and scissors used in crime spree targeting the elderly

Up to 15 police officers were waiting on the Coffs Harbour Train Station on Tuesday.

UPDATE: TWO teenagers have been charged with several alleged break, enter and steal offences across the Coffs-Clarence region.

From June 15, when an elderly couple at a Boambee retirement home endured an aggravated break and enter, through to September 2, when elderly residents in Casino were threatened with an axe, the teens were on the run.

Passengers on the 11.10am train from Brisbane yesterday were shocked to see up to 16 police surrounding the Coffs train station. Police boarded the train and arrested a 14-year-old boy.

Yesterday afternoon the second teen (also 14) was arrested at an address in Margaret Crescent, Grafton.

The pair has been linked to a number of terrifying incidents:

About 2pm on Monday (September 2), police will allege two teenage boys entered an Adam Street, Casino property and threatened two elderly residents with an axe.

The pair allegedly stole alcohol, a mobile phone and cash before fleeing the scene.

Later that night, two offenders entered another Adam Street, Casino home about 8pm and allegedly threatened a 61-year-old woman with a pair of scissors.

The pair stole the keys to the resident's red Mitsubishi Mirage and fled the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended both scenes, established crime scenes and launched investigations into both incidents.

Police will allege the teen arrested at Coffs Harbour train station was involved in a string of additional, break and enter, steal motor vehicle and larceny offences in the Coffs Harbour, Toormina, Boambee and Sawtell areas in June and August 2019.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with a number of offences, including:

• Aggravated armed break and enter;

• Aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence;

• Detain person in circumstances of aggravation (x 3);

• Robbery armed with offensive weapon (x3);

• Commit aggravated serious offence in dwelling house & break out;

• Break and enter house value < $60,000;

• Larceny;

• Possess prohibited drug;

• Aggravated assault with intent to take/drive - armed with weapon;

• Take and drive conveyance without consent (x4); and

• Unlicenced driving (x3)

He was refused bail to face a children's court today (Wednesday, September 4).

The second suspect was arrested about 5.15pm yesterday (Tuesday September3), at an address in Margaret Crescent, Grafton.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with:

• Aggravated armed break and enter;

• Aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence;

• Detain person in circumstances of aggravation (x 3);

• Robbery armed with offensive weapon (x3);

• Aggravated assault with intent to take conveyance; and

• Be carried conveyance.

He was refused bail to face a children's court on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing.



EARLIER: IT wasn't the welcome passengers were bargaining for when they pulled into the Coffs Harbour Railway Station this morning.

Up to 15 police officers were waiting on the station, and over by the fence on the harbour side, for the 11.10am from Brisbane.

One man who arrived about 10.50am to pick up his wife said there was a mix of plain clothes and uniformed officers there waiting.

He said passengers were asked to wait in their seats while police boarded the train and removed a passenger.

A representative from the Coffs-Clarence Police District has confirmed a 14-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he remains in custody.

He is wanted in relation to offences in a neighbouring police district.