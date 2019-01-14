Police 'stunned' at huge cannabis crop in backyard

The crop contained different sized plants from seedlings to mature-aged plants at the Coolum Beach home.

A COOLUM man was "cool and calm" when police arrived to search his home and found more than 180 cannabis plants growing in his suburban backyard.

Police executed a search warrant at the 52-year-old's property yesterday after a tip-off from Crime Stoppers.

They were stunned to find 182 plants, some higher than the roof line of the house.

Office in charge of Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad, Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins said officers weren't expecting the "unusual" find in a "small, residential" home.

Coolum Beach Cannabis Raid: Police body cam footage shows officers inspecting a large crop of cannabis plants in the backyard of a Coolum Beach home.

"We were half expecting to just find one or two (plants)," he said.

"They were ranging from small seedlings to mature ones, with no real attempts to conceal them at all."

Snr Sgt Wiggins said the man was known to police and showed no hostility or resistance when arrested.

"He was actually tending to his crop when we arrived," he said.

"He was quite surprised that he had gotten away with it for so long."

Snr Sgt Wiggins said officers also found two kilograms of dried cannabis in the laundry, but said there was nothing to suggest he was growing for commercial use.

"It is a possibility, but we are still investigating," he said.

Crime Stoppers was a valuable source of information for police, and Snr Sgt Wiggins said they received multiple tip-offs every day.

"It provides the community with an anonymous option and is a great source for us," he said.

The 52-year-old has been charged with possessing and producing drugs.

He will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 15.