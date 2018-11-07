Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services on scene of the crash in Oakey on Monday morning.
Emergency services on scene of the crash in Oakey on Monday morning.
News

Police still working to identify man killed in Oakey crash

6th Nov 2018 5:01 PM

POLICE are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred near Oakey in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were still working to identify the body of the victim, believed to be a man in his 20s.

Initial investigations indicate prior to 1.40am, a vehicle travelling on Oakey Crosshill Rd collided with a power pole.

The crash was one of three fatal accidents on Queensland roads yesterday. 

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said the loss of life was a stark reminder of the dangers on the road.

"Three more families are grieving the loss of loved ones today and it is truly heartbreaking," Ms Hunter said.

"Every death is tragic - and it's even more shocking to hear three people were killed within hours of one another."

Ms Hunter urged all those on the road to be alert when behind the wheel.

"We all need to keep vulnerable road users like cyclists, pedestrians and motorbike riders top of mind but also remain vigilant when interacting with other traffic on Queensland roads," she said.

"Every time you get in the driver's seat - think about the Fatal Five. Don't drive drunk, under the influence of drugs or when you're tired. Stick to the speed limit, wear your seatbelt and remain focused on the road because we want everyone to get home safe to their loved ones."

oakey car crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Stabbing over meat pie argument was self-defence

    premium_icon Stabbing over meat pie argument was self-defence

    Crime A 37-YEAR-OLD man charged with stabbing his flatmate in the face with scissors in an argument over a meat pie has a history of violent offences, court hears.

    Water extraction applicant responds to calls for moratorium

    premium_icon Water extraction applicant responds to calls for moratorium

    Politics Both sides of politics have called for a review into the industry

    PHOTOS: Locals frock up for the Melbourne Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Locals frock up for the Melbourne Cup

    News Fabulous fashion and fundraising for a great cause

    'I'm gonna kill you': Pet shop staff feared for their lives

    premium_icon 'I'm gonna kill you': Pet shop staff feared for their lives

    Crime A man banged on the Lismore shop doors, yelling, "f--k you c--ts".

    Local Partners