Mark 'Chopper' Read: Police still searching for Casino victim

POLICE are still searching for a man who infamous late criminal Mark "Chopper" Read claimed he shot dead at Casino in 2002.

Despite a 2010 inquest into the disappearance of Sydney Michael Collins ruling he was not dead, his current whereabouts could not be determined and Read still boasted about the murder in a deathbed interview on 60 minutes last October.

In the interview, Read claimed he murdered Sydney Michael Collins after a speaking engagement with Mark "Jacko" Jackson at Casino in 2002.

Missing person, Sydney Michael Collins. Photo Contributed Contributed

Read claimed he shot Collins in a revenge attack for the former bikie boss dobbing him in to police for shooting him in the stomach in 1992.

Jackson said Read was telling "fairytales" in the interview, which aired after Read died, just to get one final payday to give to his wife.

"I've been to Casino once in my whole life and that wasn't until 2005," the former AFL player told the Courier Mail.

"The bloke was telling fairy tales.

"I think he just wanted to get the best price he could for his family on the way out, and good on him, he probably did."

Mr Collins was last seen driving his black 2001 Ford Falcon XR8 ute, at Tabulam, on August 25, 2002.

Police were told Mr Collins was running a business called Russian Angels and was alleged to have had a wife who lived in Russia.

He'd previously been linked to notorious underworld figures according to police intelligence.

The NSW Police Missing Persons unit believes Mr Collins may have staged his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Mr Collins' whereabouts is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

