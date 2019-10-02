Police spend a third of their time on mental health matters

NSW Shadow Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Lynda Voltz and Lismore MP Janelle Saffin MP outside Lismore Police Station.

NSW Shadow Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Lynda Voltz and Lismore MP Janelle Saffin MP outside Lismore Police Station. Aisling Brennan

POLICE are spending 30 per cent of their time responding to mental health matters, according to NSW Shadow Minister for Police Lynda Voltz.

NSW Labor is calling on the state government to conduct public inquiry into the Mental Health Act to assist police.

Ms Voltz said recent budget estimates revealed police were being frequently called out to deal with mental health matters as the front-line response.

"This is huge problem, police are increasingly having to use force with mental health patients, obviously this includes Tasers on some occasions," Ms Voltz said.

"It's not fair the police, no police officer wants to pull a Taser out on someone who has a mental illness.

"We need a better way of doing this and it's time the government does public inquiry into the first line response on the mental health crisis.

"What we used to have in the health system were mental health crisis teams who would go out and deal with people who were in a state of psychosis.

"A better response is the health response coming first."

After speaking with Richmond Police District senior staff on Tuesday, Ms Voltz said officers across the state are dealing with the stress of having to take responsibility for people with mental health issues before they become a danger to themselves or the community.

"They've given me the same feedback, every police officer does. They're dealing with too many people with mental health issues," Ms Voltz said.

"It's becoming a large part of their jobs, over 33 per cent of their force now are on mental health issues.

"Sometimes in regional areas it can be a little bit better because police officers know more about the people they're dealing with but it's becoming an issue with increased drug use.

"Where you see areas that have growing drug problems you see growing mental health problems.

"They're trying to train as many people as they can. But as the police commissioner said himself 'we're not doctors and we're not nurses'.

"It's not the solution to train people for mental health.

"We need to find a better way to get the health system on the ground and helping with problems."

Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin said something needs to be done to protect both police and those they deal with.

"We can't go on like this, NSW needs better dedicated front-line mental health services so people who are ill get the care they need and our police can focus on fighting crime," she said.

"The government should act now and hold an inquiry to hear from health professionals, nurses, patients, carers, our police and the community so we can begin to address the crisis in mental health across NSW."

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay was contacted for comment.