Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

25th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.
Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

NEARLY 300 party-goers at Splendour in the Grass were nabbed by police for possessing and supplying illegal drugs over the three day festival.

Of the more than 32,500 festival goers at the event each day, the police drug dog operation found 267 people were detected in possession of prohibited drugs, including cannabis, 'ice', MDMA and cocaine.

Subsequently, officers issued 76 cannabis cautions and more than 142 were slapped with field court attendance notices.

In addition, 12 people were charged over alleged drug supply.

Police have upheld a zero tolerance for drug abuse at the festival over the years with similar figures for the 2015 event that revealed police issued 75 cannabis cautions and 92 court attendance notices.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Commander Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling, said he was pleased with the overall behaviour of festival-goers at this year's event.

"We work closely with the organisers of Splendour to ensure the festival is safe and fun for event staff, performers and music fans," Det Supt Starling said.

"(We) are pleased the overwhelming majority of revellers were well-behaved."

About 65 attempted party-goers were dealt with fines after police and security foiled their efforts to sneak into the popular event.

A 26-year-old man will face Byron Bay Local Court charged with assault and five other charges that relate to a violent confrontation with security and police.

The Splendour police operation comprised of about 160 police including the public order and riot squad as well as officers from around the state.

Topics:  drugs northern rivers crime northern rivers police nsw police splendour2017 splendour in the grass 2017

