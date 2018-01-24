Menu
RAIDS: Police sniff out cannabis operation

Police arrested and charged a 51-year-old Ballina man yesterday for drug supply and possession offences.
POLICE have brought down a cannabis operation in Ballina where bags of the illicit drug, seeds and a large amount of cash were seized.

A 51-year-old man slammed the door on police when officers from the Richmond Target Action Group fronted his unit, where police allegedly detected a 'strong smell of cannabis', about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers said the man darted to a car and left the location at a great speed. A short time later, he returned to the unit and left again carrying a box, allegedly containing cannabis.

He threw the box away once the man saw police, who were approached by him with fists up in a threatening manner before he was taken to the ground and arrested.

A large amount of cash was seized from the man. Hundreds of resealable bags, scales, bags of cannabis, cannabis seeds and a glass pipe were seized in a later raid of the man's unit.

He will face Ballina Local Court in March charged with four drug supply and possession related offences and two counts of resist police.

