Police should be commended for murder investigation

Police have been forensically examining a white Holden Commodore that could have links to a Ballina murder. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE are to be commended on their rapid fire investigation into the mysterious death of Aaron Marks.

The 38 year old man died in hospital after he was found on River St, Ballina about 2am on Sunday, May 13.

Mr Marks, was living in Iluka, but has connections to the Sunshine Coast.

He was enjoying a night out at a pub in Ballina on May 12 and was later found collapsed on the street.

Richmond Police District detectives, along with the Homicide Squad, formed Strike Force Bulgundara to investigate the matter.

From a standing start, with precious few witnesses, if any, the police have taken giant strides in this investigation.

Police seized a white Holden Commodore on Thursday and paraded it for the cameras yesterday in the hope the occupants of that car on the night come forward.

Ballina doesn't have much of a reputation for violent attacks, so when a murder occurs, it is a big deal.

And someone, somewhere must have saw something, or know something that can help police catch the perpetrator in this case.

Brand Byron Bay

THE latest tourism statistics from Destination Byron show just how much the drive market from south east Queensland impact our area.

The data from Tourism Research Australia found tourists from South East Queensland (SEQ) contribute to 37 per cent of domestic overnight visitors.

From 2015 to 2017 SEQ visitors were estimated to spend $463 million, or $153 million a year.

That will come as no surprise to most people in this region.

As one of NSW's top tourism destinations, it's shame Byron does not get more love in terms of infrastructure.