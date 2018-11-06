Police shooting inquest hears of deeply troubled individual

The scene where Paul Lambert was fatally shot by police on the Pacific Highway at Bonville after he lunged at an officer armed with a knife.

The scene where Paul Lambert was fatally shot by police on the Pacific Highway at Bonville after he lunged at an officer armed with a knife. Frank Redward

THE inquest into the police shooting death of Paul Lambert at Bonville, who stabbed a Port Macquarie doctor after meeting her on Tinder, has heard of a deeply troubled individual.

Lambert was fatally shot by police two years ago after stabbing Dr Angela Jay (whom he had met on Tinder and briefly dated) 11 times and dousing her in petrol.

Paul Lambert.

She was able to break free and run to a neighbour's home and alert the authorities.

She survived the ordeal and will be the first witness to appear at the second day of the inquest tomorrow at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

The matter is being heard by Deputy State Coroner Magistrate O'Sullivan and the opening statement read to the court detailed a deeply troubled individual who had been diagnosed with bi-polar and borderline personality disorder - a person who was bullied at school and struggled to form relationships; but who was handsome and intelligent, working in the finance industry.

Mr Lambert had a history of being controlling and violent towards women and when these relationships soured he would engage in dramatic and dishonest behaviour - inventing fake illnesses or even claiming to have had a twin who died in tragic circumstances.

When he first met Dr Jay he already had a frightening history being deported from the US (where he had used a different surname); was the subject of multiple restraining orders; and was even on parole in Queensland after being convicted of attempting to strangle his ex-wife.

The scene where Paul Lambert was shot by police on the Pacific Highway at Bonville. Frank Redward

He was working in the finance industry in Sydney (in breach of his parole) when he met Dr Jay but the relationship soon soured and she attempted to end it.

As in previous relationships he developed a fake persona, this time called 'Dan', using a false telephone number to urge her to reconcile with him out of a sense of duty.

On October 29 (a week before the shooting) he attended a school reunion function with Dr Jay on the South Coast, which ended badly and she fled to a friend's home where she received approximately 50 threatening messages from Mr Lambert.

Angela Jay. Contributed

One of the messages read: 'I need you to understand this is my good side right now. The good side won't last long, especially being rejected.'

Other details shown on the first day of the inquest include footage of Mr Lambert purchasing a knife, hatchet and duct tape at Bunnings, Port Macquarie and a series of stills from the police tazer camera. A tazer was first used to subdue Mr Lambert, after his car had been stopped on the Pacific Highway using road spikes, as he lunged at police with a knife.

Tonight Magistrate O'Sullivan will attend the scene of the police shooting at Bonville.

More details to come