Police shoot man in violent train station stand-off

by Talisa Eley
16th Sep 2018 4:51 PM
A MAN has been shot by police during a violent stand-off at Ipswich Central train station.

Police have confirmed the man was armed with a knife outside the station when police were forced to open fire at 4.15pm on Sunday.

The Courier-Mail understands a train had just pulled up at the station, leaving commuters in the centre of the unfolding drama.

A police spokesman said no bystanders had been injured.

The extent of the man's injuries are currently unknown.

Police could not confirm if he was wanted by police or was known to them.

ipswich police shooting train station

